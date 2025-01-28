PMDFC preparing sewage system plans for 59 cities

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that a comprehensive plan to solve urban sewage problems has started; under this plan, the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) is preparing sewage system plans for 59 cities.

During his meeting with PMDFC officials, he directed the relevant officials that sewage planning should be done keeping in mind the needs of the next 25 years. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present, and PMDFC Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the Minister on various projects.

The Minister further said that drainage of rainwater is also a part of this project; streets will also be paved after laying sewer lines in the respective areas. He averred that planning will be done keeping in mind the continuous expansion of cities and the routes of new roads so that there is no damage to the sewerage schemes later. “Underground water tanks are being built in 15 cities for the drainage of rainwater, which will not only allow clean water to be used at the time of need but also improve the underground water level,” he added.

He also directed that plantation and renovation should be taken into consideration with every project. “Due to the increase in population, early modern urban planning is inevitable,” he added.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed the PMDFC to submit a comprehensive report, saying along with international funding, the Punjab government is also providing financial resources for development projects.

The PMDFC MD assured that the projects will be completed on time as per the targets set by the Punjab government.

