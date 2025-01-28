AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

PMDFC preparing sewage system plans for 59 cities

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that a comprehensive plan to solve urban sewage problems has started; under this plan, the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) is preparing sewage system plans for 59 cities.

During his meeting with PMDFC officials, he directed the relevant officials that sewage planning should be done keeping in mind the needs of the next 25 years. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present, and PMDFC Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the Minister on various projects.

The Minister further said that drainage of rainwater is also a part of this project; streets will also be paved after laying sewer lines in the respective areas. He averred that planning will be done keeping in mind the continuous expansion of cities and the routes of new roads so that there is no damage to the sewerage schemes later. “Underground water tanks are being built in 15 cities for the drainage of rainwater, which will not only allow clean water to be used at the time of need but also improve the underground water level,” he added.

He also directed that plantation and renovation should be taken into consideration with every project. “Due to the increase in population, early modern urban planning is inevitable,” he added.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed the PMDFC to submit a comprehensive report, saying along with international funding, the Punjab government is also providing financial resources for development projects.

The PMDFC MD assured that the projects will be completed on time as per the targets set by the Punjab government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMDFC Punjab Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq sewage system plans

Comments

200 characters

PMDFC preparing sewage system plans for 59 cities

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories