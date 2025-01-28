Pakistan reiterates unwavering commitment to One-China Policy

ISLAMABABAD: Pakistan categorically rejected baseless and unfounded allegations aimed at targeting Pakistan-China friendship, highlighting that Beijing will continue to be Islamabad’s all-weather strategic partner.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, Monday, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the One-China Policy, terming it as a fundamental cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy that remains unchanged.

Responding to queries, the spokesperson in a statement stressed the strength and resilience of Pakistan-China strong ties, describing China as Pakistan’s “all-weather strategic partner.” He said “this bilateral relationship is built on mutual trust, confidence, shared values, and resolute support on issues of core national concern.”

The FO statement comes following several local and international media outlets reported that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his recent visit to the United States, attended an event hosted by a lobbying group that campaigns against the Chinese Communist Party.

The spokesperson underlined the enduring commitment of both nations to promoting regional and global stability.

Shafqat Ali Khan elaborated that Pakistan and China had consistently stood by each other during every challenging and critical times, reflecting the depth of their strategic partnership.

The FO spokesperson dismissed attempts to undermine this vital relationship, asserting that Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening ties with China in all dimensions, including economic, political, and defence cooperation.

Both neighbours are consistently pursuing development goals through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship initiative under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Pakistan views the CPEC as a transformative project for regional connectivity and economic growth.

The spokesperson, however, urged all stakeholders to avoid unnecessary speculations that could harm the spirit of Pakistan-China friendship, which has stood the test of time and continues to grow stronger with every passing year.

