Jan 28, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

Encroachments: KPT successfully conducts grand operation

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: Anti encroachment is one of the agenda points of Prime Minister Task Force for revamping of Maritime Sector emphasizing to recover the encroached KPT land from land grabbers.

The operation was jointly conducted by Karachi Port Trust and Government of Sindh under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, with the support of KMC, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Police, Estate Department KPT and Port Security Force, to reclaim land from the encroachment mafia. The operation commenced on 21st January 2025 and continued till 24th January 2025.

Operation was conducted successfully and reclaimed more than 8 acres of its precious land at Docks Colony (Al- Badar Society), Younisabad, Keamari (Khamis Gate) areas by utilizing heavy machinery. Soft encroachments on both sides of the new MA Jinnah Road were also removed for smooth flow of traffic.

“KPT will relentlessly pursue this operation against illegal occupants until every last piece of its land is recovered.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government KPT encroachments maritime sector

