Gandapur removal from KP presidency: Imran inherently lacks loyalty towards anyone: Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 07:33am

LAHORE: The spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has stated that by removing Ali Amin Gandapur from the provincial presidency of his party, Imran Khan has once again demonstrated his tradition of disloyalty in exchange for loyalty.

“Imran Khan inherently lacks the concept of loyalty towards anyone. He (Imran) uses his close associates, workers, and friends for personal gains and then discards them like tissue paper,” the PML-N spokesperson said, adding: “Ali Amin Gandapur’s services, sacrifices and loyalty towards Imran Khan have also gone in vain.

Gandapur was removed from his party position based on complaints from Bushra Bibi, which is evidence that Imran Khan is loyal to no one but himself.“

Highlighting Imran Khan’s history of disloyalty towards his former associates, Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned names like Akbar S Babar, Justice Wajihuddin, Naeemul Haque, Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, who she claimed are clear examples of his ingratitude. She pointed out that Ali Amin Gandapur actively participated in all of Imran Khan’s disruptive plans from May 9 to November 26, yet he too has now fallen victim to Khan’s disloyalty.

Addressing the youth, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan exploited young people during the events of May 9 and November 26 and later abandoned them in prisons.

She accused him of using others for his political objectives and then leaving them helpless. She urged the public and party workers to understand Imran Khan’s true nature and to refrain from becoming part of any conspiracies or anti-state plans in the future.

The PML-N spokesperson concluded by saying that what Ali Amin Gandapur realizes today is something every individual who spends time with Imran Khan eventually understands—but by then, it is often too late.

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb

