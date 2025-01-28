AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-28

Demand for steeper cut in policy rate

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI Former President of Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Ismail Sattar has said that business community on the whole was expecting a much larger decrease in interest rate and just the one hundred basis points is too low in decrease.

The government should not forget the time when they started increasing the interest rate which was being done in leaps and bounds and now is the time since the inflation is very low, they should be reducing the interest rate in leaps and bounds.

The business, community on the whole and the industrial community in particular were expecting at least a 300 basis point decrease as the cost of doing business needs to come down for the local industries to remain competitive in the international market. It is up to the government if they are interested in increasing the exports and earning dollars through exports rather than getting loans from the IMF. They will have to act smartly and reduce the interest rate, not only to the single digit, but bring it down to 8% max.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP interest rates business community policy rate Employers Federation of Pakistan policy rate cut Ismail Sattar

Comments

200 characters

Demand for steeper cut in policy rate

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories