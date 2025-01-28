AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Published 28 Jan, 2025

Meezan Bank unveils FCY debit card for freelancers & exporters

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has announced the launch of its Foreign Currency (FCY) Debit Card for Pakistani exporters and freelancers who hold an Exporters’ Special Foreign Currency Account (ESFCA) with the Bank.

Powered by Mastercard, the FCY Debit Card is accepted worldwide and simplifies international payments, making it easier to manage business transactions abroad as well as make payments at retail outlets worldwide. Exporters and freelancers can now access their ESFCA account to make all types of payments, without the need for prior approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The new FCY Debit Card also allows customers to withdraw cash from Mastercard ATMs worldwide, track their spending in real time, and easily make cross-border payments. Additionally, the card is equipped with 3D Secure technology, adding an extra layer of protection for e-commerce transactions. For added convenience, the card is also NFC-enabled, allowing contactless payments at retail outlets worldwide.

