Bureaucrats to head educational boards: bill tabled in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI In a move to reshape the province’s academic landscape, the government on Monday tabled amendments in the Sindh Assembly, enabling bureaucrats to head key educational boards.

Treasury brought in “the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” targeting reforms in the appointment procedures for key positions within the educational boards.

The proposed reforms involve significant changes to the governance of educational boards, including the appointment of chairpersons, controllers of examinations, and secretaries.

The amendment bill, which seeks to amend the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance, 1972, has been referred to the assembly’s concerned standing committee for further deliberation. The committee is expected to present its recommendations next week.

A key provision of the bill allows bureaucrats to be appointed to these positions, enabling officers of Grade 19 to be transferred to serve on educational boards. The Chief Minister or a minister designated by him will act as the controlling authority for the boards, with the power to dismiss officers at any stage.

The amendments also curtail the boards’ ability to conduct independent inquiries, granting sole authority for such investigations to the controlling authority. Furthermore, the Chief Minister will have the power to make direct appointments and transfers within the boards.

Additionally, the bill places the appointment of members to the educational boards and the steering committee under the Chief Minister’s jurisdiction. The committee, which manages the boards’ administrative affairs, will include a representative from the services and general administration department.

Earlier, in her call attention notice, MQM’s Fouzia Hamed raised concerns over the alarming rise in HIV and hepatitis cases in Sindh, asking what measures the government has taken to control the spread of these diseases.

In response, Sindh’s Health Minister, Dr Azra Pechuho acknowledged the severity of health challenges in the province and emphasised the importance of addressing them. She pointed out that Sindh reports a higher number of cases primarily due to extensive screening efforts conducted across the region.

The minister shared that there are currently 28 HIV treatment centres operating in Sindh. In addition to these, separate centres have been established for children, as well as gender-specific facilities for men and women. Public awareness campaigns are also being run in collaboration with community-based organizations to enhance outreach and support.

Pechuho highlighted that 60% of hospitals in the province now use auto-lock syringes, reducing the risks associated with unsafe injections. She also discussed the availability of hepatitis screening and vaccination centres, which are actively functioning to address the issue.

While cases of hepatitis B are reportedly declining, the minister noted a concerning rise in hepatitis C cases. She revealed that comprehensive screening initiatives have been conducted in areas like Keamari and Qambar-Shahdadkot, ensuring early detection and intervention.

Another MQM’s member, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani voiced concerns over the widespread sales of fake urea and harmful chemicals on the market, while presenting his call attention notice.

He stated that these counterfeit products are damaging agricultural land, reducing crop production and threatening farmers’ livelihoods, calling for an immediate government action to regulate and eliminate such fraudulent practices.

MQM’s Naseer Ahmed highlighted his call attention notice in the house, pointing out the absence of a girls college in Manghopir, Constituency PS-118, is a hurdle in the female academic growth in the locality. He inquired the government of its plans for founding such a college.

