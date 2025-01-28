Railways police halt process of recruitment of constables

LAHORE: In light of the directives of Standing Committee for Railways dated, the written examination and interviews to be held on 2 February 2025 and 4 February 2025 for the vacant posts of 250 Constables in the Railways Police have been postponed. For which the new date, place and time will be communicated separately later on.

In line with the directions of Standing Committee, apart from 250 constables, another 230 constables and other posts will be re-advertised in national and provincial newspapers. Written test and interviews will be conducted followed by physical test.

Candidates already qualified in Physical Test according to the previous advertisement will not need to submit fresh application again. They will only take the written test and interviews on the scheduled date, time and place. For which they will be issued new roll number slips.

