AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-28

‘Will wage growth revival feed inflation?’

Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

This is apropos an op-ed titled “Will wage growth revival feed inflation?” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In my view, however, a vast number of private sector entities, if not all, are still feeling the shocks of the woeful economic slowdown that has characterised the entire business landscape ever since Covid-19 hit the world, including this country.

It is true that more hours and less wages are constituting a reality of a large number of employees in the country. But there are some cogent reasons behind this reality.

It was during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) lent a helping hand to private sector entities, particularly export oriented units, by offering them some financing schemes.

Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF), for example, was and is a concessionary refinance facility aimed at promoting investment both new and expansion and/or Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BMR).

Financing under the facility is available through banks/DFIs to all sectors across the board except power sector where SBP’s refinance facility for renewable energy projects already exists, according to the central bank.

However, SBP is expected to come up with some more concessionary schemes for the businesses in order to fuel growth which would certainly lead to creating more job opportunities and increasing the wages of employees.

In my view, the private sector will be able to look into the question of wage increase for employees with earnest only after the government rationalized energy tariffs.

Increasing further the gas rates for captive power plants by the regulator, Ogra, the other day doesn’t add to the confidence of gas-reliant and non-gas-reliant employers alike.

Sohail S. Paracha (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation SBP private sector TERF energy tariffs BMR

Comments

200 characters

‘Will wage growth revival feed inflation?’

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories