Peca Bill: journalists stage protest in Sindh Assembly

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Parliamentary journalists reporting on the Sindh Assembly protested on Monday against the amendments to the PECA Act.

They chanted strong slogans against the law and demanded its withdrawal, showing their discontent over the controversial legislation aiming to muzzle the free speech in the country.

Speaking on the assembly floor, Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Zia Ul Hasan Lanjar informed the lawmakers about the journalists’ protest against the PECA Act.

Deflecting responsibility for the controversial law, Lanjar shifted the blame to the federal government for suppressing the news media. He stated, “The chairman of the PPP has a clear stance on this issue.”

On the contrary, he emphasised the need to end the “fake news culture,” blaming unauthentic media reports for undermining individuals’ dignity.

He urged journalistic organizations to take proactive steps in combating the spread of fake news. Furthermore, he assured that the Sindh government would address the issue with the federal government to seek a resolution.

