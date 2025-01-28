AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-28

Major tax evasion of Rs825m by trading firm detected

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: The Export Collectorate at Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) has exposed a major tax evasion of Rs 825 million against a trading company operating in the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

According to the details, the accused company is alleged to have engaged in systematic smuggling and tax evasion through abuse of the EPZ exemption regime. The fraud was discovered during a routine audit for the Financial Year 2023-24, prompted by suspicious activity patterns.

In a significant breakthrough, authorities intercepted two suspicious consignments. The first, declared as used LCD laptops and computer parts, was found to contain unauthorized used tablets and new keyboards worth Rs 10.6 million, evading duties of Rs 3.6 million.

The second consignment proved even more alarming. Declared as “Raw Cotton,” physical examination revealed 14,000 kg of concealed Cellulose Acetate Tow, a high-duty item attracting Federal Excise Duty of Rs 44,000 per kg. This discovery alone accounted for Rs. 821 million in evaded duties on goods valued at Rs 22 million.

“This is a serious case of misuse of the EPZ exemption regime,” stated Collector Sadia Sheeraz, who led the investigation.

“The company not only violated numerous provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, and EPZA Rules but also attempted to smuggle restricted items into Pakistan’s tariff area.”

The Export Collectorate has filed a First Information Report (FIR) and formed two special teams to arrest the accused and their accomplices. Additional Deputy Collector Zehra Naqvi and Deputy Collector Amin Haider Shah were instrumental in detecting the fraud.

The case has prompted calls for stricter oversight of EPZA operations, with authorities considering the cancellation of Sardar Enterprises’ licence due to repeated violations. The clearing agent involved, Mariaum Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, is also under investigation for their role in filing false declarations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

tax evasion PMBQ

Comments

200 characters

Major tax evasion of Rs825m by trading firm detected

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories