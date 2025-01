KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.763 billion and the number of lots traded was 45,080.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.658 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.013 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.889 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.267 billion), Silver (PKR 1.922 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.344 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 846.848 million), Copper (PKR 433.104 million), Japan Equity (PKR 427.333 million), Palladium (PKR 339.480 million), SP 500 (PKR 289.590 million), DJ (PKR 273.900 million), Brent (PKR 49.867 million) and Aluminium (PKR 8.148 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 61 lots amounting to PKR 168.233 million were traded.

