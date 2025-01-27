AIRLINK 197.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.42%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
FCCL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.9%)
FFL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
HUBC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
OGDC 210.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.77%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.18%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 180.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.8%)
PRL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.23%)
PTC 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.47%)
SEARL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-8.72%)
SYM 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
BR100 12,156 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 36,220 Decreased By -368.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 114,863 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,124 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Earnings woes drag Indian shares down 1%, with ICICI Bank a lone standout

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:26am

Indian shares slid on Monday as a swathe of lacklustre earnings reports confirmed investors' fears that a slowdown in corporate profits would continue.

The Nifty 50 tumbled 1.08% to 22,842.1 points as of 10:37 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex shed 1.03% to 75,404.84.

"Barring IT this earnings season, commentary from most other sectors indicates an adverse impact due to a slowdown in government capex and urban consumption, which is hurting investor sentiment across the board," said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

"While the drop in the benchmarks could be limited from here on, the pain could be prolonged in small- and mid-cap segments, since they are vulnerable in a tough macroeconomic environment, while costlier valuations could trigger further selling."

Small-cap stock sank 4.5%, while mid-caps lost about 3%.

They have fallen 13.7% and 9.6%, respectively, so far in January, while the Nifty has dropped 3.5%.

ICICI Bank rose 1.7%, helping limit the losses on the benchmark, after reporting a higher quarterly profit, driven by healthy loan growth. But other reports, including from lenders, disappointed.

Earnings worries yank Indian shares to third week of losses

IDFC First Bank fell 6.7% to a 21-month low after its profit more than halved due to souring microfinance loans, while AU Small Finance Bank also lost 7% after cutting its fiscal year 2025 loan growth forecast.

JSW Steel declined 2%, leading metal stocks 2.5% lower, after missing quarterly profit estimates due to lower prices and cooling demand.

Godrej Consumer lost 2% after its quarterly profit missed estimates due to moderating urban demand.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reminded how serious he was about tariffs after first threatening tariffs and sanctions on Colombia over a migrant-related dispute before putting them on hold as a deal was reached.

india stock

Comments

200 characters

Earnings woes drag Indian shares down 1%, with ICICI Bank a lone standout

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

Intra-day update: rupee records slight dip against US dollar

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

Gas tanker explosion kills 6, injures several in Multan

Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

Read more stories