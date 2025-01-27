BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 25, and January 26, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Naqvi assures resolution of US companies issues
- Empowering LGs: Govt decides to review PS
- 4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber District: ISPR
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan
- Pakistani survivors of Dakhla boat incident to be repatriated: FO
- Ogra notifies new gas price
