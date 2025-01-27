Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Naqvi assures resolution of US companies issues

Empowering LGs: Govt decides to review PS

4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber District: ISPR

Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

Pakistani survivors of Dakhla boat incident to be repatriated: FO

Ogra notifies new gas price

