AIRLINK 196.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-1.92%)
BOP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.4%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.09%)
HUBC 131.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.8%)
OGDC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.14%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.74%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 179.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.22%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.06%)
SEARL 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-9.18%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TRG 66.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.19%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 12,129 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 36,104 Decreased By -485.2 (-1.33%)
KSE100 114,636 Decreased By -244.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 36,039 Decreased By -86.4 (-0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 25, and January 26, 2025
Published 27 Jan, 2025 10:07am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Naqvi assures resolution of US companies issues

Read here for details.

  • Empowering LGs: Govt decides to review PS

Read here for details.

  • 4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber District: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani survivors of Dakhla boat incident to be repatriated: FO

Read here for details.

  • Ogra notifies new gas price

Read here for details.

