4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber District: ISPR

Security forces killed four terrorists and injured two in an intelligence-based operation on Saturday in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that Pakistani troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, “as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman@ Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were sent to hell”.

The military’s media wing said that these terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

As per the ISPR, security forces killed twenty-two terrorists and injured eighteen Khawarij in IBOs conducted in the Tirah area of Khyber District since December 14, 2024.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday that numerous terrorist incidents have recently occurred in Tirah, Khyber District, targeting both security forces and innocent civilians, which resulted in several casualties.

“In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in the area against the Khawarij,” the statement read.

These operations will continue until peace is restored in the area and the Khawarij have been eliminated.

The statement emphasized that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the country.