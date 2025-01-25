AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan

Naqvi assures resolution of US companies issues

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2025 02:36pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured to resolve issues of US companies operating in Pakistan on a priority basis.

The assurance came during Naqvi’s meeting with a high-level delegation of the US-Pakistan Business Council.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday, detailed discussions were held on increasing investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s mining and information technology sectors.

‘US has become Pakistan’s largest export market’

Naqvi, who is currently visiting the United States, invited American investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s mining and IT sectors

The minister highlighted that the US-Pakistan Business Council can benefit from the immense investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan is moving towards economic stability, all economic indicators have improved and the economy is taking off, read the statement.

He clarified that significant improvements had been made in the issuance of necessary NOCs (No Objection Certificates) and assured the delegation of providing priority-based special facilitation.

The delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce included Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, Esperanza Jelalian, Executive Director and President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Abel Tovar, Executive Director of the Center for Global Regulatory Cooperation, and Manisha Vepa, Manager of the US-Pakistan Business Council.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Trade Attaché, and other officials were also present.

The United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market and a significant investor.

