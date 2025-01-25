Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

After hitting a record high in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs200, clocking in at Rs289,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs248,113 after it recorded a decrease of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price had increased by Rs2,900 to settle at new all time high of Rs289,600.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,770 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $2 during the day.

Silver prices lost Rs32 at Rs3,409 per tola.