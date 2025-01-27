NA Speaker pay tribute to security forces for killing terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the security forces for killing terrorists through a successful operation in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

He said in a statement on Saturday that the actions of the security forces against the terrorists are a reflection of the unwavering determination of the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies. He said that in the war against terrorism, the entire nation is standing like a leaden wall with security agencies.

He said that Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism. Pakistan’s security agencies have made sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The nation is standing with the security forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.

The Speaker said that the entire nation salutes the unwavering determination of the security forces to end the scourge of terrorism. The National Assembly is looking forward to further achievements of the security forces.

