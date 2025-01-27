AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

NA Speaker pay tribute to security forces for killing terrorists

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the security forces for killing terrorists through a successful operation in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

He said in a statement on Saturday that the actions of the security forces against the terrorists are a reflection of the unwavering determination of the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies. He said that in the war against terrorism, the entire nation is standing like a leaden wall with security agencies.

He said that Pakistan is the country most affected by terrorism. Pakistan’s security agencies have made sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The nation is standing with the security forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.

The Speaker said that the entire nation salutes the unwavering determination of the security forces to end the scourge of terrorism. The National Assembly is looking forward to further achievements of the security forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LEAs terrorists security forces NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq terrorists attack Khyber district tribute

Comments

200 characters

NA Speaker pay tribute to security forces for killing terrorists

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories