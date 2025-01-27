Protests across AJK mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’

MUZAFFARABAD: Protest rallies and demonstrations were held in various cities and towns across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to mark the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day.

Thousands of citizens marched on the roads and streets with black flags, raising anti-India slogans, denouncing India’s aggression in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and declaring their commitment to continue their resistance for freedom.

In Muzaffarabad, a massive rally was organised by the Refugees of Jammu Kashmir 1989 and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell, led by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akber. The protesters marched through the Shaheed Burhan Wani Chowk, chanting slogans against Indian occupation and demanding freedom for Kashmiris.

Chairman Jammu Kashmir Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Minister AJK Government Kausar Taqdees Gilani, Director of Kashmir Liberation Cell Dr. Raja Mohammad Sajjad Khan, Raja Mohammad Aslam Khan, Raja Mohammad Aftab Khan, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders Mushtaq Islam, Chaudhry Mohammad Shaheen, and numerous other political and religious leaders participated in the rally.

The speakers emphasised that Kashmiris are protesting worldwide today on India’s so-called Republic Day to highlight India’s ongoing oppression of the Kashmiri people’s right to freedom. They declared that India is not a democracy but a terrorist state that is inflicting violence upon innocent Kashmiris.

A delegation from Pak-Kashmir Solidarity Forum led by Zameer Ahmad Naz, Yaseen Khan, and Bakhtiyar Khan also participated in the protest rally.

Similarly, in Mirpur, a Black Day rally was jointly organised by the Muhajir Ittehad Forum and the district administration. Former convener APHC-AJK chapter Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Malik Aslam, Bashir Ahmed Shago, Umar Tariq, and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers reiterated that India has no right to celebrate its republic day as they are illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir. They said India is committing atrocities and cruelties on the oppressed Kashmiris and martyring innocent Kashmiris every day.

The leaders appealed to the United Nations to fulfil the promise of the right to self-determination made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and give them the opportunity to decide their future through a fair and transparent referendum.

Furthermore, rallies and protests were also held in other cities and towns of AJK, including Rawalakot, Bagh, and Bhimber. The protesters across the region reiterated their commitment to the Kashmiri

freedom movement and vowed to continue their resistance against Indian occupation.