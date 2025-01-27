Business leader for inking FTA, PTA with BD

PESHAWAR: Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has called for signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bangladesh to promote bilateral trade between both brotherly Islamic countries.

In his welcome address to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan here at Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) are like to separate bodies with single heart. The land of both states is fertile with hardworking people, he said.

He said that the business community of Pakistan and particularly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are anxious for close and strong economic, social and trade relations.

Haji Ghulam Ali, who is also a former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) said that the Dr Mohammad Yunus, Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh is also keen on promotion of trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

He said that the business community of Pakistan respect the restored trade relations between both countries. He said that the meeting of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Dr Mohammad Yunus was a turning point in the promotion of friendly diplomatic and trade relations, saying the people of Pakistan looking to it with honour and the trading community will no stone unturned in coming up to the expectations of their respective countries.

He said that keeping in view the huge population of both countries, they will work for the promotion of bilateral trade and keen to see progress on signing FTA and PTA between both countries.

Haji Ghulam Ali also called for easing of visa issuance policy for Pakistani business community by Bangladesh.

