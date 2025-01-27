CM Maryam has initiated exemplary development in Punjab: MPAs

LAHORE: Members of the Punjab Assembly met with Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. During the meeting, the assembly members expressed their views, that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated exemplary development in Punjab.

They expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of ongoing development projects in the province and thanked the Chief Minister for launching a scholarship program to support youth education. The assembly members welcomed the improvement in healthcare management through the upgradation of basic and rural health centers.

They further highlighted that the “Clean Punjab” initiative is establishing a standardized and uniform sanitation system in both urban and rural areas. Additionally, they lauded the Chief Minister for the construction of roads, environmental improvements, better governance systems, and initiatives like the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” and “Dhee Rani” schemes.

The assembly members remarked that the promises made to the public by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) have been fulfilled within a year under the leadership of their “Super CM.” Alhamdulillah.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also discussed the resolution of constituency-related issues with the assembly members during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025