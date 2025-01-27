AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-01-27

Coarts Lighting Illuminating Excellence with Australian Technology and Design

Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

Coarts Lighting is a pioneering lighting solutions provider that combines cutting-edge Australian technology with exceptional design. Our mission is to deliver top-notch lighting experiences that enhance ambiance, productivity, and sustainability.

Our Story

Coarts Lighting was founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Our team of experts, with years of experience in the lighting industry, collaborates with renowned Australian designers and engineers to craft lighting solutions that exceed expectations.

Australian Technology and Design

At Coarts Lighting, we take pride in utilizing Australian technology and design to create unique and functional lighting products. Our commitment to innovation ensures that our solutions are:

• Energy-efficient and eco-friendly

• Durable and long-lasting

• Aesthetically pleasing and customizable

Our Products and Services

Coarts Lighting offers a comprehensive range of lighting solutions, including:

• Commercial and residential lighting

• Indoor and outdoor lighting

• Customized lighting designs

• Energy-efficient lighting retrofits

Why Choose Coarts Lighting?

By selecting Coarts Lighting, you'll benefit from:

• Exceptional quality and reliability

• Innovative Australian technology and design

• Personalized customer service

• Sustainable and eco-friendly solutions

Join the Coarts Lighting family and experience the perfect blend of Australian innovation and design excellence.

Contact us today to discover how we can illuminate your world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Day of Australia

Comments

200 characters

Coarts Lighting Illuminating Excellence with Australian Technology and Design

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories