Powerhouse: Your One-Stop Shop for All Electrical Needs

Powerhouse is the ultimate destination for all your electrical requirements, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial, entertainment, security, and surveillance needs. We pride ourselves on offering the world's best brands under one roof, ensuring a comprehensive and convenient shopping experience.

Our Product Range

• Electrical Wiring Accessories: Premium switches and sockets from renowned brands

• LED Lighting: Energy-efficient LED solutions for various applications

• CCTV Cameras: Top-of-the-line security cameras for surveillance and monitoring

• Circuit Breakers: Reliable and efficient circuit breakers for residential and industrial use

• Industrial Plugs and Sockets: Heavy-duty plugs and sockets for industrial applications

• Explosion-Proof Electrical Products: Specialized electrical solutions for hazardous environments

• Networking Products: Copper and fiber optic networking solutions for seamless connectivity

• Home Theater: Premium home theater systems for an immersive entertainment experience

Why Choose Powerhouse?

• One-Stop Shop: Convenience of finding all electrical needs under one roofzq

• World-Class Brands: Exclusive range of international brands ensuring quality and reliability

• Expert Advice: Knowledgeable staff to guide you in making informed purchasing decisions

• Competitive Pricing: Unbeatable prices without compromising on quality

Visit Powerhouse today and experience the ultimate electrical shopping destination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025