AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Supplements Print 2025-01-27

Powerhouse: Your One-Stop Shop for All Electrical Needs

Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

Powerhouse is the ultimate destination for all your electrical requirements, catering to residential, commercial, and industrial, entertainment, security, and surveillance needs. We pride ourselves on offering the world's best brands under one roof, ensuring a comprehensive and convenient shopping experience.

Our Product Range

• Electrical Wiring Accessories: Premium switches and sockets from renowned brands

• LED Lighting: Energy-efficient LED solutions for various applications

• CCTV Cameras: Top-of-the-line security cameras for surveillance and monitoring

• Circuit Breakers: Reliable and efficient circuit breakers for residential and industrial use

• Industrial Plugs and Sockets: Heavy-duty plugs and sockets for industrial applications

• Explosion-Proof Electrical Products: Specialized electrical solutions for hazardous environments

• Networking Products: Copper and fiber optic networking solutions for seamless connectivity

• Home Theater: Premium home theater systems for an immersive entertainment experience

Why Choose Powerhouse?

• One-Stop Shop: Convenience of finding all electrical needs under one roofzq

• World-Class Brands: Exclusive range of international brands ensuring quality and reliability

• Expert Advice: Knowledgeable staff to guide you in making informed purchasing decisions

• Competitive Pricing: Unbeatable prices without compromising on quality

Visit Powerhouse today and experience the ultimate electrical shopping destination.

