Empowering Dreams, Enriching Lives: A Journey of Inspiration on Australia Day 2025

- Humayun Bin Akram | Country Director Pakistan & Egypt IDP Education Ltd. With great honor and immense pride, I extend heartfelt wishes on behalf of IDP's global network as we celebrate Australia Day 2025. This day stands as an opportunity to reflect on Australia’s history and the values of its multicultural community. As an Australian company, this day reminds us of our unwavering commitment to empowering dreams and enriching lives through education and cultural exchange.

Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence: IDP's Global Presence

Headquartered in Melbourne, IDP is an ASX-200 listed company that has been a beacon in international student placement services for over 50 years. Our reach spans more than 700,000 courses in collaboration with over 890 esteemed partner institutions across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Our co-ownership of IELTS, the globally recognized English language proficiency test, is a testament to our pursuit of excellence. Accepted by over 12,500 organizations worldwide, IELTS remains a cornerstone of our mission to connect students with life-changing opportunities.

IDP Pakistan: Transforming Local Aspirations into Global Opportunities

Since its establishment in 2019, IDP Pakistan has become a vital part of our global organisation. Operating in six key cities with nine offices, we are committed to leading both the student placement and IELTS sectors in Pakistan by 2026.

Our focus on student placement services provides comprehensive support, including course selection, application guidance, and visa assistance. As the co-owner of IELTS, we’ve also introduced innovative features like IELTS One Skill Retake, offering greater flexibility to test takers in achieving their goals.

Tech-Enabled Learning: Shaping the Future of Education

As an edu-tech leader, IDP continues to revolutionize the student experience. Our IDP Live app matches personal preferences with tailored courses, while IDP FastLane delivers in-principle university offers within minutes. The new IELTS by IDP app simplifies test preparation and booking, exemplifying how technology enhances every step of the journey.

Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Future

As we look to the future, we recognize the need to build a sustainable and inclusive world. IDP Education is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, supporting underrepresented groups, and fostering inclusivity within our operations and partnerships. These efforts reflect our dedication to creating a positive impact beyond education.

Looking Ahead: A Year of Promise and Possibility

Together, we look forward to shaping a brighter future for learners worldwide—one aspiration, one dream, and one success story at a time. Let us celebrate the resilience, innovation, and unity that define us. Happy Australia Day 2025!

About IDP Education

• IDP is a global leader in international student placement and a proud co-owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test, IELTS.

• IDP is listed on the Australian securities exchange (ASX: IEL), and has more than 6,000 employees across more than 60 countries. Our websites attract 100 million visits a year.

• Wespecialise in combining human expertise with digital technology to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test or learn English in our schools. Our teams work side-by-side with our customers through every step, from course search to starting their dream course or career.

• We partner with more than 890 quality universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the USA. Our data insights are relied upon by organisations around the world to help ensure policies are informed by the diverse needs, challenges and motivations of students.

• IDP also makes IELTS available in more than 2,100 test locations and online options. This includes more than 400 IELTS on Computer test centres.

About IELTS

• IDP is a proud co-owner of the International English Language Testing System, (IELTS). Launched more than 30 years ago, IELTS is the world’s most recognised, reliable and secure English language test for studying, working and migrating to English-speaking countries.

• IELTS combines expert human examiners and digital technology for a great customer experience. We offer an unmatched product range and global footprint - IDP administers almost two million IELTS tests each year across more than 60 countries. Our test takers are proud to share their results and have downloaded the IELTS by IDP app more than 1,000,000 times.

• We have also introduced IELTS One Skill Retake, a unique feature allowing test takers to retake one component of the IELTS test if they did not attain the result they need to achieve their global learning and career goals.

• IELTS is recognised by more than 12,500 governments, institutions and organisations around the world.

• The ability to Listen, Read, Write and Speak in English is assessed during the test and graded on a scale of 1-9.

• IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council; IDP IELTS; and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

