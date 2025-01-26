Israeli forces kill 15 in south Lebanon on pullout deadline

BURJ AL MULUK: Israeli army fire killed 15 people in south Lebanon on Sunday including a soldier, health officials said, as residents tried to return home on the day Israel was meant to withdraw under a truce deal.

The withdrawal deadline is part of a ceasefire agreement reached two months ago that ended Israel’s aggression in Lebanon.

The deal that took effect on November 27 said the Lebanese army was to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that ends on Sunday.

The parties have traded blame for the delay in implementing the agreement, and on Friday Israel said it would keep troops across the border in south Lebanon beyond the pullout date.

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli forces opened fire on “citizens who were trying to return to their villages that are still under (Israeli) occupation”.

It said 14 residents and a soldier were killed and dozens more wounded. The Lebanese army also announced the soldier’s death and said another had been wounded.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its “troops operating in southern Lebanon fired warning shots to remove threats” where “suspects were identified approaching the troops”.

It added that “a number of suspects… that posed an imminent threat to the troops were apprehended”.

Israel warns Lebanese against returning to area at border

AFP journalists said convoys of vehicles carrying hundreds of people, some flying yellow Hezbollah flags, were trying to get to several border villages.

“We will return to our villages and the Israeli enemy will leave,” even if it costs lives, said Ali Harb, a 27-year-old trying to go to Kfar Kila.

A joint statement from the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the head of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission acknowledged that “as seen tragically this morning, conditions are not yet in place for the safe return of citizens to their villages”.

‘Threats and warnings’

An AFP correspondent saw hundreds of people gather for a collective prayer on a main road in the border town of Bint Jbeil, followed by a march to some nearby villages.

Residents could also be seen heading on foot and by motorbike towards the devastated border town of Mays al-Jabal, where Israeli troops are still stationed.

Some held up portraits of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli attack in late September, while women dressed in black carried photos of family members killed by Israel.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had issued a message earlier on Sunday to residents of more than 60 villages in southern Lebanon telling them not to return.

Speaking from the border town of Aita al-Shaab, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah hailed in a television appearance “the return of residents in spite of the threats and warnings”.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the former army chief who took office earlier this month, called on residents to keep a cool head and “trust the Lebanese army”, which he said wanted “to ensure your safe return to your homes and villages”.

Israeli forces have left coastal areas of southern Lebanon, but are still present in areas further east.

The ceasefire deal stipulates that Hezbollah pull back its forces north of the Litani River – about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border – and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the “agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state”, so the military’s withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline.

The Lebanese army said it was “ready to continue its deployment” as soon as Israel left.

Demolitions

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called Sunday for the backers of the ceasefire agreement – a group that includes the United States and France – “to force the Israeli enemy to withdraw”.

Aoun spoke on Saturday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the “need to oblige Israel to respect the terms of the deal”, adding it must “end its successive violations, including the destruction of border villages”.

Lebanese state media have reported that Israeli forces have carried out demolitions in villages they control.

The truce has generally held since November, despite repeated accusations of violations.

It ended two months of full-scale war that had followed nearly a year of low-intensity exchanges.