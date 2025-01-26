AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump praises British PM for ‘good job’ ahead of phone call

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2025 01:34pm

MIAMI: US President Donald Trump applauded British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday for doing “a very good job”, saying the two leaders would have a call within 24 hours.

“I think he’s done a very good job thus far,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I like him a lot”.

His comments come after Starmer was recently on the receiving end of brutal verbal attacks by Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and the world’s richest man.

Musk, who was appointed by Trump to head a new department of “government efficiency”, used his social media platform X this month to launch a barrage of posts against Starmer, including calling for his ouster.

Trump told reporters he “may not agree with his (Starmer’s) philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.”

“He’s liberal, which is a little bit different for me, but I think he’s a very good person,” Trump said.

“He and I have a call over the next 24 hours,” he added.

Donald Trump stirs tariff pot with fresh threats on EU, Feb 1 China deadline

Britain’s new Labour government, elected in July, has spent months trying to build bridges with Trump’s team.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who once called Trump a “tyrant in a toupee”, this week praised his “incredible grace”, recalling a dinner he and Starmer had with Trump in New York in September.

Elon Musk US President Donald Trump Air Force One British Prime Minister Keir Starmer British Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump praises British PM for ‘good job’ ahead of phone call

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban’s takeover

Zelenskiy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

Domestic consumers spared: Gas made costlier for captive power plants

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

Kraigg Brathwaite half century lifts West Indies to 129-5 against Pakistan

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

Read more stories