Polls open in Belarus presidential election: AFP journalist

MINSK: Polls opened in Belarus on Sunday for a presidential election, with longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko expected to cruise to victory for a seventh term in the absence of any viable opposition candidates.

Lukashenko seeks easing of Belarus isolation as he extends his long rule

Voters started entering polling stations at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) for Minsk’s first presidential vote since Lukashenko suppressed mass protests against his rule in 2020 and allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine in 2022.