AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Sports

River substitute Rojas scores late goal to snatch 1-1 draw at Platense

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 11:14am

River Plate’s Matias Rojas scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw at Platense after a blunder by the visiting goalkeeper had given the hosts the lead in the start of their Argentine Primera Division campaign on Saturday.

River keeper Franco Armani gifted Platense the lead just 12 minutes into the game when he initially caught Ignacio Vazquez’s effort off a Vicente Taborda free-kick but then fumbled the ball into his own net.

Marcelo Gallardo’s side pushed hard for an equaliser and dominated possession, failing however to breach a solid Platense backline before halftime, with home goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani blocking Manuel Lanzini’s attempt.

Solanke out for around six weeks in yet another injury setback for Spurs

Platense came close to extending their lead after the break, but Augusto Lotti missed a chance one-on-one with Armani. Substitute Rojas levelled the scoring three minutes from time, capitalising on a poor clearance by Cozzani to head into an empty net and rescue visitor River’s first point in the new Apertura season.

“We came here to win, we prepared for that, we had an extraordinary pre-season, obviously we leave with a bad feeling,” said Rojas, who joined River from Inter Miami in the off-season.

“We did things well but it was difficult because the pitch was a bit dry, that’s no excuse, we have to adapt to whatever we have to face.

“We started the season like this, we have things to improve.” River host Instituto on Wednesday.

River Plate’s Matias Rojas

