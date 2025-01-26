Pakistan Customs delivering efficiency, security and prosperity

TEXT: Pakistan Customs is one of the pivotal national institutions. It plays key and critical role in economic development through revenue generation and implementation of import, export and industrialization policies. Pakistan Customs is also a frontline force at borders to ensure public and environmental safety by controlling cross border trade in hazardous, counterfeit, infested goods and substance. Pakistan Customs as also one of the national institutions tasked with responsibilities to contribute in national security by combating smuggling, conducting anti narcotics operations and investigating and prosecuting trade based money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

This years’ International Customs Day (ICD) theme of “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity” is no doubt a true manifestation of what Pakistan Customs does and had to further improve and contribute more in efficiency, security and prosperity in sustainable manner.

World Customs Organization (WCO) by highlighting current theme reminds us of importance of Customs Organizations. By Efficiency, WCO suggests that Customs authorities around the world can improve efficiency for trade facilitation by modernizing customs procedures through digitization, data exchange mechanisms and Single Window Systems. WCO recommends data driven operations and use of technologies for better decision making and resource utilization with the use of robust and dynamic Risk Management Systems (RMS), Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Efficiency can also be further improved, WCO proposes, by leveraging non intrusive inspection tools and other equipment like scanners, drones, robots and portable detection and Inspection devices. WCO also recommends implementation of obligations under Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC) with respect to performance measurement, improving communication tools and building partnerships with Public and private entities.

Pakistan Customs is already well ahead of many national institutions and comparable peers in the region in the area of Efficiency. Almost all core Customs Business Processes are already digitized for last many year through erstwhile PACCS (Pakistan Automated Computerized Customs System) and presently implemented through much improved RMS based WeBOC (Web Based One Customs). WeBOC is currently operational at all Customs Stations (Sea Ports, Airports, Border Stations and Dry Ports) around the country. Pakistan Single Window is another milestone in the cap of Pakistan Customs for its successful role out coordinating and connecting all stake holders on single platform to facilitate international trade in seamless manner. Pakistan Customs has also signed Data Exchange Agreements with number of trade partners in the region. Pakistan is also compliant with RKC with respect to performance indicators, communication interfaces and partnership with Public and private partners. The only area where Pakistan Customs need to improve on is to use of Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, efficient use and utilization of scanners, drones, robots and portable detection and Inspection devices. By leveraging these technologies and tools Pakistan Customs shall definitely further improve its efficiency.

On Security front, WCO emphasizes role of Customs by strengthening Supply Chain Security, Countering the Movement of Illicit goods (arms, chemical precursors, strategic goods and radioactive materials), combating money laundering (trade based money laundering and terrorist financing) and enhancing crisis (natural disasters, environmental and health emergencies, cyber security) preparedness.

Pakistan Customs is well aware of its role on Security side and had been in fore front in combating and controlling movement of illicit goods, combating money laundering and fully prepared in times of crises. Pakistan Customs is a lead agency in controlling smuggling along with other Law Enforcement Agencies. Mechanism for control of trade in chemical precursors is already in place through System Based Controls under WeBOC RMS and physical control through Port Control Units and country wide network of Enforcement Units. Pakistan Customs through its Intelligence and Investigation Wing actively investigates and prosecutes cases of trade based money laundering and terrorist financing. Pakistan Customs coordinated with other important institutions of national importance to ensure compliance to FATF. Role of Pakistan Customs and its preparedness in times of crises like in COVID-19, Earthquakes and Floods is well recognized. Pakistan Customs has also put in place National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) across the country at sea ports, airports and border stations to regulate and control trade in nuclear materials.

Role of Pakistan Customs in national prosperity is well recognized and very critical. It collects almost forty five percent of total tax revenue of Federal Board of Revenue, Pakistan.

It implements through imports and exports regulations various tax incentives, duty remissions on imports, Export Facilitation Schemes 2021, physical surveys, Special and Export Processing Zones, Transit and Transshipment Trade to promote investment and industrialization in the country. WCO, accordingly, emphasizes upon Customs Authorities to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, ensuring revenue collection and management, promoting sustainable economic development and developing inclusive policies and tools. Pakistan Customs, conscious of its national and international responsibilities, fully and professionally delivers and contributes in economic development and national security of Pakistan.

Muhammad Daud Pirzado

Director Intelligence and Investigation Customs

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025