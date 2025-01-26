International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Mansoor Ali General Secretary (2024-2025) Karachi Customs Agents Association

TEXT: The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) proudly extends its warmest greetings to the global Customs community on the occasion of International Customs Day, celebrated worldwide on January 26, 2025. This day marks an opportunity to recognize the critical role Customs administrations play in facilitating global trade and ensuring economic growth.

As a proactive and genuine body of Customs Agents in Karachi, KCAA takes immense pride in commemorating 60 years of unwavering dedication and service to the Customs Agent community. Over the years, KCAA has actively contributed to addressing trade-related issues and challenges at various platforms, fostering collaboration and promoting seamless trade facilitation. On this significant occasion, we honor the resilience, innovation, and commitment of Customs authorities and stakeholders worldwide who continue to advance the principles of efficiency, security, and prosperity, paving the way for a brighter future in global trade.

The theme for this year, "Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity," highlights the evolving responsibilities of Customs administrations, necessitating advanced skills, knowledge, and enhanced connectivity. As an active member of the international Customs community, Pakistan Customs exemplifies these values by collaborating with Customs organizations globally under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

International Customs Day honors the relentless dedication of customs officials and agencies who work tirelessly to ensure effective global trade management. These officials play a crucial role in facilitating the smooth operation of trade across international borders, placing people at the heart of the transformative process. The Customs authority's responsibility encompasses tariff collection and oversight of the import and export of goods, from industrial raw materials to consumer products. This day holds immense significance as an opportunity to express gratitude to customs officials for their unwavering commitment to secure administration. Moreover, International Customs Day emphasizes the importance of staying informed about customs laws and regulations. It also celebrates international trade across borders, contributing to economic prosperity. In the current global trade landscape, collaboration and coordination among governments and trade bodies are essential. This necessitates the sharing and enhancement of knowledge within the customs community.

Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in economic development through targeted controls and the facilitation of legitimate trade. Their commitment to liberalization and rationalization of trade regimes aligns with government initiatives to enhance trade with international partners. Ongoing restructuring and automation of Customs procedures, in line with international best practices, are key steps toward integrating Pakistan's economy with the global economy.

Indeed, the role of customs agents is pivotal in ensuring the smooth flow of international trade while adhering to regulatory measures. The Karachi Customs Agents Association and its dedicated members play an essential part in this process, collaborating closely with Pakistan Customs to uphold trade facilitation and compliance. We are honored to be a part of the International Customs Day celebrations, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Pakistan Customs on this important occasion. May our continued partnership help in fostering trade efficiency and supporting economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025