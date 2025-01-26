AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Rashid Mahmood Langrial Chairman FBR

Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

TEXT: On the occasion of International Customs Day2025, Pakistan proudly stands at the crossroads of a digital transformation, embracing the World Customs Organization's theme: Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity. Through FBR’s Transformation Plan and guided by a vision of reform, the true spirit of this year’s theme is being achieved to breathe new life into customs operations. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices, Pakistan Customs is creating a robust framework that ensures seamless trade flows, fortified border security, and fertile grounds for economic prosperity.

Through digital initiatives and streamlining procedures, Pakistan Customs is dedicated to reducing trade barriers, accelerating the movement of goods, and creating a business environment that is efficient, competitive, and secure. A prime example of this digitization is the Faceless Assessment initiative which has been launched at one of Karachi’s busiest ports and has put an end to unnecessary paperwork, hidden costs and arbitrary delays. Coupled with other initiatives, including a Cargo Tracking System and Digital Enforcement Stations, FBR’s Transformation Plan demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to World Customs Organization’s guidelines, enhancing its standing in the international community and bringing its customs operations at par with other advanced customs administrations around the world.

As we celebrate International Customs Day 2025, I would like to commend all those men and women of Pakistan Customs who have performed their duties with exemplary dedication, integrity and professionalism, without succumbing to the temptations around their work. Their perseverance and commitment ensure that Pakistan’s economy is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in global trade while safeguarding the security and prosperity of our nation. Together, we will build a future where Pakistan is not only a vital player in the global trade network but also as hining example of how innovation and digitilization can drive national and international prosperity.

