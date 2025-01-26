AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-01-26

International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan

Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

TEXT: Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating the International Customs Day.We reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration with our international trade partners. I appreciate the members of the World Customs Organization (WCO) for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the global trade community.

This year’s theme, “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,” resonates aptly with Pakistan’s own vision of ensuring the efficient delivery of services while maintaining a vigilant approach to provide a secure trading environment. We stand committed to advancing prosperity and progress through robust trade facilitation and strengthened border security. Our premier institution, the Pakistan Customs, remains dedicated to embracing the WCO’s call for seamless trade processes, enhanced border protection, and adaptability within the global supply chain.

I am delighted to note that on my direction, Pakistan Customs has recently implemented the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) System, which is aimed at reducing clearance time and inducing efficiency and transparency in Customs assessments. I am confident that this system will not only streamline the clearance process but also enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of Pakistan's Customs operations, contributing to a more secure and transparent trade environment.

Pakistan’s economic landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Our focus on addressing critical issues such as increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio, combating the menace of smuggling and illicit trade and above all, expanding the tax base will be pivotal in putting Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth. Moreover, maintaining heightened security measures at our borders and other sensitive locations will safeguard our national interests and ensure a secure environment for international trade.

As we commemorate International Customs Day 2025, I extend my deepest appreciation to Pakistan Customs for their continued efforts towards achieving the objectives we have set for ourselves in our economic reform agenda. To the global community, I affirm that Pakistanis fully committed to playing a pivotal role in ensuring the security of global trade and is well positioned to navigate the evolving trade landscape toward progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif International Customs Day 2025

Comments

200 characters

International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories