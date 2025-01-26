International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan

TEXT: Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating the International Customs Day.We reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration with our international trade partners. I appreciate the members of the World Customs Organization (WCO) for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the global trade community.

This year’s theme, “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,” resonates aptly with Pakistan’s own vision of ensuring the efficient delivery of services while maintaining a vigilant approach to provide a secure trading environment. We stand committed to advancing prosperity and progress through robust trade facilitation and strengthened border security. Our premier institution, the Pakistan Customs, remains dedicated to embracing the WCO’s call for seamless trade processes, enhanced border protection, and adaptability within the global supply chain.

I am delighted to note that on my direction, Pakistan Customs has recently implemented the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) System, which is aimed at reducing clearance time and inducing efficiency and transparency in Customs assessments. I am confident that this system will not only streamline the clearance process but also enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of Pakistan's Customs operations, contributing to a more secure and transparent trade environment.

Pakistan’s economic landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Our focus on addressing critical issues such as increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio, combating the menace of smuggling and illicit trade and above all, expanding the tax base will be pivotal in putting Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth. Moreover, maintaining heightened security measures at our borders and other sensitive locations will safeguard our national interests and ensure a secure environment for international trade.

As we commemorate International Customs Day 2025, I extend my deepest appreciation to Pakistan Customs for their continued efforts towards achieving the objectives we have set for ourselves in our economic reform agenda. To the global community, I affirm that Pakistanis fully committed to playing a pivotal role in ensuring the security of global trade and is well positioned to navigate the evolving trade landscape toward progress and prosperity.

