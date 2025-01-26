Gold prices easier

KARACHI: Gold prices edged lower on Saturday, receding from all-time high as global market showed a downward trend, traders said.

Down by Rs200 and Rs172, gold prices fell from record high to Rs289,400 per tola and Rs248,113 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market lost $2, pulling down gold bullion value to $2,770 per ounce with silver selling for $31 per ounce.

Local silver prices declined by Rs32 and Rs20, trading at Rs3,409 per tola and Rs2,922 per 10 grams, separately, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025