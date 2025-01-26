NAB Chairman visits Multan office

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed (r) visited NAB Multan and chaired a meeting with the representatives of Board of Revenue Punjab, Revenue Department South Punjab, Cholistan Development Authority and Forest Department South Punjab. He was thoroughly briefed by DG NAB Multan Masood Alam about the ongoing cases.

The Chairman NAB directed to enhance the mutual collaboration of all departments of South Punjab. He highlighted to identify the state land for its protection and passed necessary directions for its retrieval from illegal occupants and land grabbers. He assured the utmost assistance of NAB to all government departments for the betterment of Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of NAB Multan region and assigned various targets to combat corruption and corrupt practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025