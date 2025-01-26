AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-26

NAB Chairman visits Multan office

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed (r) visited NAB Multan and chaired a meeting with the representatives of Board of Revenue Punjab, Revenue Department South Punjab, Cholistan Development Authority and Forest Department South Punjab. He was thoroughly briefed by DG NAB Multan Masood Alam about the ongoing cases.

The Chairman NAB directed to enhance the mutual collaboration of all departments of South Punjab. He highlighted to identify the state land for its protection and passed necessary directions for its retrieval from illegal occupants and land grabbers. He assured the utmost assistance of NAB to all government departments for the betterment of Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of NAB Multan region and assigned various targets to combat corruption and corrupt practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB Multan office

Comments

200 characters

NAB Chairman visits Multan office

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories