AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Markets Print 2025-01-26

Japanese rubber futures lower

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday and logged a weekly loss, as a stronger yen and potential trade tensions between the US and top consumer China outweighed fears of lower supply from Thailand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery ended daytime trade 2.5 yen lower, or 0.65%, at 382 yen ($2.46) per kg. The contract lost 0.75% this week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for March delivery closed up 25 yuan, or 0.14%, to 17,430 yuan ($2,404.27) per metric ton, shedding 1.03% so far this week. The most-active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 80 yuan, or 0.54%, to 14,825 yuan ($2,044.94) per ton. The yen jumped decisively higher after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest since 2008, last 0.4% stronger at 155.43 per dollar.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. US lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday that would revoke China’s preferential trade status with the United States, phase in steep tariffs and end the “de minimis” exemption for low-value Chinese imports. Still, US President Trump said his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was “friendly”, with his comments causing Chinese equities to rise. In top rubber producer Thailand, its meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from Jan. 27-29. China’s stimulus scheme for consumer goods trade-ins boosted last year’s consumption growth by more than 1 percentage point, Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping said on Friday. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for February delivery last traded at 199.6 US cents per kg, up 0.4%.

