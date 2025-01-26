AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-26

Cos’ directors must fulfill fiduciary obligations: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has reminded companies that directors of the companies are required to exercise the utmost care in making business decisions in order to fulfill their fiduciary duties.

This message has been conveyed by the SECP to the corporate sector while deciding a case against a registered company.

According to an order issued by the SECP against a flour mill, “the company” had failed to file its audited financial statements for the year ended 2023 with the “Registrar” within the stipulated timeline, pursuant to Section(s) 233 of “the Companies Act”. The company had contravened the aforesaid provisions of “the Act” and rendered the company liable to a penalty of level-i on the standard scale, as provided under Section 233(4) read with Section 479 of “the Act”.

Consequently, the aforesaid SCN dated February 07, 2024 was issued to “the respondents” to show cause in writing as to why penal action as enunciated under Section 233 (4) read with Section 479 may not be taken against the company, for failing to conform to the provisions of Section(s) 233 of “the Act “, ibid.

The SECP decided that considering the facts on the case, proceedings and other record presented before he SECP and decided the case as (“the company”) has complied with the mandatory requirements of Section 233 of “the Act,” during the pendency of the adjudication and the same fact has been verified by the dealing registrar CCD, Faisalabad. Before proceeding

with the decision, the SECP I would also like to highlight that directors of the company are required to exercise the utmost care in making business decisions in order to fulfill their fiduciary duties. Duty of care requires directors to make business decision after considering all available information, requirements of laws/regulations with regard to operations of the company and then act in a judicious manner while promoting the company’s best interest.

However, the SECP has gone through the facts of the case as the company has complied with the requirements of Section 233 of “the Act” during the adjudication proceedings, therefore, the SECP, while exercising the powers delegated vide S.R.O. 1546 (1)/2019 dated December 06, 2019, hereby condone penalty, with a “warning” to the company and its chief executive/director(s) for future adherence to the law, in letter and spirit, to conclude “the SCN,” the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP corporate sector Companies Act

Comments

200 characters

Cos’ directors must fulfill fiduciary obligations: SECP

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories