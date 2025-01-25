AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Junaid Akbar replaces Ali Amin Gandapur as KP president of PTI

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2025 09:33pm

PTI MNA Junaid Akbar has replaced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the party’s president in KP, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said Saturday.

Akbar on Friday was elected chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) unopposed.

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

PTI leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz also backed Akbar’s nomination.

“Imran Khan chose him due to his [Ali Amin Gandapur] other responsibilities as KP chief minister,” said the party’s secretary general.

Akbar expressed gratitude for his appointment as PTI KP president in a statement he issued on X.

“I am a middle-class person and I got this position because of hard work. Which is not found in other parties,” he wrote.

