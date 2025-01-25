Joint session approves 4 bills amid PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The joint-sitting of the Parliament, Friday, passed four bills including “The Import and Export (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and “The Trade Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021” during disruption and noise of opposition lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The joint-sitting of the Parliament lasted a total of 18 minutes, during which four bills were passed in just nine minutes.

The joint-sitting of the Parliament passed “Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill 2021”, “Imports and Exports and Export (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “National Institute of Technology Bill, 2024” and “The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024”.

Federal Minster for Commerce Jam Kamal presented the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Import and Export Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, both of which were approved by the House.

These fours bills were returned by presidents by raising objections under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan. “Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2021” and “Exports and Export (Amendment) Bill, 2023” were returned by the then President Dr Arif Alvi, while the “National Institute of Technology Bill, 2024” and “The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024” were returned to the parliament by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amends the Trade Organisations Act, 2O13. It will enable the expeditious disposal of operational issues in the regulation of trade organisations by the Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO) and Commerce Division. The purpose of the bill is to extend the tenure of chambers of commerce and industry and their apex body the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry from one year to two years.

The purpose of the Imports and Exports and Export (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is to address hardship cases received from the business community and other quarters for one-time relaxation of import/ export related prohibitions and restrictions. As such, all cases of relaxation, on one-time basis, have to be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration. To improve administrative efficiency and to secure interest of trade may be vested in the federal minister for commerce. As such, the federal ministers/ minister-in-charge shall be responsible for actions both to the Cabinet and the Parliament.

However, the opposition legislators created a ruckus, expressing their anger over hasty passage of four bills.

The journalists covering the house proceedings also donned black armbands to register their protest against the draconian amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

The PTI-backed SIC lawmakers strongly protested after National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq denied opposition leader Omar Ayub the opportunity to speak on a point of order. They chanted slogans and tore the copies of the agenda. However, despite the pandemonium, the government managed to pass the four bills.

Following the session, opposition leaders in both the National Assembly and the Senate, held a protest in the parliament corridors and staged a walkout.

PTI leaders Ayub and Asad Qaiser, along with Barrister Gohar Khan and Shibli Faraz, participated in the demonstration, voicing their opposition to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Faraz while speaking at a presser along with Omar Ayub and other senior PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar Khan lambasted the government for passing the PECA bill and running the house in an “undemocratic” manner.

“In this stifling environment, the bills being introduced or passed are aimed at suppressing freedom of expression in this country,” he lamented.

He alleged that the majority of the rulers have stashed their illegally-obtained money and assets abroad and sarcastically remarked, “everyone’s lights will be extinguished; the wind does not favour anyone.”

He said that the day is not far when there will be the rule of law in the country, adding all those who have created havoc in the country through legislations which suit them, and illegal means, will be made an example for others.

Ayub reaffirmed his steadfast support for journalists and democracy, declaring, “I would even be willing to sacrifice my life for them.”

He expressed strong opposition to the Digital Act and the amendments to the controversial PECA Bill, asserting, “We have firmly resisted these laws, as they will be used as weapons against individuals.”

