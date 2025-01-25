PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved another milestone by operating its first international flight from the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA). Flight PK-197 departed for Muscat, Oman, carrying 39 passengers.

This significant development not only connects Gwadar to the global aviation network but also paves the way for economic growth and enhanced travel opportunities in the region.

PIA’s local officials at the Gwadar Airport bid farewell to the passengers in a modest yet meaningful ceremony. Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight between Gwadar and Muscat.

According to the sources, PIA will also operate 2-3 flights domestically per week. “PIA is committed to fulfilling the nation’s aspirations and meeting public needs by ensuring an active air operation across the country,” said the airline’s spokesperson.

Speaking to Business Recorder, the spokesperson stated that while the current passenger flow is limited, it is expected to grow due to challenges associated with ground transportation, and more flights will be added accordingly. This follows PIA’s earlier achievement on January 20, when it inaugurated domestic operations at the New Gwadar International Airport with a flight from Islamabad to Gwadar.

