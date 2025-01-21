New Gwadar international airport starts operations

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) on Monday commenced commercial operations with the successful landing of its first passenger flight.

According to the details, PIA flight PK-503, carrying 46 passengers, departed Karachi at 9:50 am and touched down in Gwadar at 11:15 am, marking a significant milestone in the region’s connectivity infrastructure.

Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif led the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel and Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti. The minister highlighted NGIAP’s crucial role in boosting regional economic growth and international trade connections.

“This inauguration represents more than just a new airport - it’s a gateway to Gwadar’s future as a global trade hub,” Minister Asif stated during the ceremony.

Key military and civil aviation officials attended the event, including Airports Security Force Director General Maj Gen Adnan and Pakistan Airports Authority Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed. The ceremony included an awards presentation recognizing key contributors to the airport’s development.

The new airport’s opening is expected to significantly enhance Gwadar’s accessibility and support its development as a major commercial center.

Regular flights between Karachi and Gwadar will now operate, with plans for expanded routes in the coming months.

Located in Gurandani, Gwadar District of Balochistan, the airport spans approximately 4,300 acres and has been developed at a cost of $246 million.

The project was jointly funded by the Government of Pakistan, the Pakistan Airports Authority, the Sultanate of Oman through grants, and the Government of China.

The NGIA’s completion is a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, as well as their shared commitment to fostering economic growth in the region.

The airport is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, including a 3.6-kilometre-long runway capable of accommodating large aircraft such as Boeing 747 and Airbus A380. With a passenger capacity of up to 400,000 annually, the NGIA is set to cater to both domestic and international travellers.

It also features state-of-the-art air traffic control systems, advanced navigational aids, modern security features, and world-class passenger facilities, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience for all.

Construction on the project began with the laying of its foundation stone in November 2019, and it was completed in December 2024. Now operational, the NGIA is ready to facilitate flights and play a pivotal role in transforming Gwadar into a regional economic hub. The airport is expected to boost trade, tourism, and investment, aligning with the broader vision of CPEC to enhance regional integration and promote economic progress.

The inauguration of the New Gwadar International Airport is a momentous achievement for Pakistan, reflecting its ambition to modernize infrastructure and strengthen its global connectivity.

This milestone not only elevates the country’s aviation landscape but also underscores the shared vision of Pakistan and China to drive regional development and build lasting connections.

