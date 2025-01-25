Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Friday, while slamming prevailing dual standards in the country has made it clear that no one is above the law and the state will act against property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain of Bahria Town.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the government would pursue legal process to bring Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

He warned all such elements who dare challenge the writ of the state to be brought to justice as per law. The minister made it clear that neither any relief will be given nor any compromise be made with Malik Riaz.

190m mega corruption case: Minister reveals ‘irrefutable evidence’

His statement comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cautioned the public on Tuesday against investing in Riaz’s new real estate project in Dubai, adding the government was reaching out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to seek his extradition through legal avenues.

The NAB has warned the public following conviction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, wherein, Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders. As PTI and legal experts pointed to the need for accountability of all those involved, the government said consultations were being carried out on how to bring the other absconders back.

Asif said Pakistan and the UAE are the signatories of Extradition Treaty, and the government is approaching the UAE authorities for repatriation of Malik Riaz, who has been declared absconder by courts. He said cases would be registered against Malik Riaz as per the law.

He said the procedure adopted to acquire lands for Bahria Town projects across the country have legal flaws and do not contain transparent transactions.

Khawaja Asif said proceeds of crime in the 190 million pound case were awarded back to the Bahria Town owners, who in return, compensated the PTI-led then government by donating 438 acres of land to the Al-Qadir University Trust. He said it is also an interesting fact that the donated land was also grabbed illegally.

The minister said that business tycoon Malik Riaz will not be able to evade accountability in the cases registered against him, stressing that neither the judicial system nor any political force would be able to assist him.

Asif highlighted legal irregularities in the acquisition of land for Bahria Town projects across Pakistan, citing a lack of transparency in transactions. He assured that cases would be registered against Malik Riaz in accordance with the law.

The minister further alleged misconduct in the 190-million-pound case, stating that proceeds of the crime were returned to Bahria Town, which then compensated the previous PTI-led government by donating 438 acres of land to the Al-Qadir University Trust. He pointed out that this donated land was also acquired illegally.

