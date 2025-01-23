190m mega corruption case: Minister reveals ‘irrefutable evidence’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday, revealed “irrefutable evidence” in the £190 million mega corruption case, emphasising the National Crime Agency (NCA) had confiscated the amount and handed it over to the Government of Pakistan.

The minister accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s founding chairman Imran Khan of evading accountability for corruption.

Tarar stated that the £190 million case had garnered international media attention as a headline corruption story, with documented evidence proving that the NCA seized the amount through crime proceeds and transferred it to Pakistan. Former Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar acknowledged the amount was recovered from Malik Riaz and his family and shown in official records. However, the money was allegedly redirected into the Supreme Court account under another penalty.

The minister alleged that bribes, including 200 kanals of land and jewellery, were received, marking it as one of the most significant corruption cases in Pakistan’s history. He highlighted the Supreme Court’s remarks that public funds were misappropriated.

Tarar accused Malik Riaz and his son of facing multiple corruption cases involving illegal land acquisitions and housing scams, particularly in Rawalpindi’s Takht Pari area. Despite NAB’s press releases and warnings, Riaz allegedly launched projects in Dubai, which NAB categorised as money laundering.

The minister urged UAE authorities to take action, noting that Malik Riaz and his associates had been declared absconders. He criticised their failure to defend themselves in court, with properties already seized in several cases. Tarar asserted that NAB was fulfilling its legal duties and emphasised that no individual, regardless of wealth or influence, should escape accountability.

He added that the UK government’s visa cancellations for Malik Riaz and Ali Riaz Malik due to criminal proceedings underscored the legitimacy of the confiscated funds being the property of Pakistan.

Tarar called on PTI leaders to stop politicising religion and answer for their alleged corruption instead of hiding behind faith to mask their wrongdoings.

