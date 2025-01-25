Nadeem Javaid takes charge as PIDE VC for five-year term

ISLAMABAD: The new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr Nadeem Javaid on Friday officially assumed his duties for a period of five years. The PIDE senior management and staff welcomed the new VC.

Dr Javaid brings a rich experience in policy planning and development and under his leadership PIDE is expected to further the institute’s contributions to evidence-based policymaking and economic development in Pakistan.

As an accomplished economist and thought leader, he is set to steer PIDE into a world-class think tank and academic institution, distinguished by its ability to shape Pakistan’s socio-economic development and contribute to domestic and global policy discourse.

The government the other day issued a notification regarding the appointment of Dr Nadeem Javaid, a distinguished economist and academic, as the VC of the PIDE for a five-year term.

“This appointment has been approved by the President of Pakistan, who serves as the Patron of PIDE, under Section 8(1) of the PIDE Act, 2010. Dr Javaid will serve in this role for a period of five years, under the maximum SPPS-I scale,” according to news release by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI).

In line with the Establishment Division’s notification, the MPD&SI has issued directives to facilitate the formal appointment process, including the submission of a medical fitness report and charge assumption report.

