AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

Nadeem Javaid takes charge as PIDE VC for five-year term

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr Nadeem Javaid on Friday officially assumed his duties for a period of five years. The PIDE senior management and staff welcomed the new VC.

Dr Javaid brings a rich experience in policy planning and development and under his leadership PIDE is expected to further the institute’s contributions to evidence-based policymaking and economic development in Pakistan.

As an accomplished economist and thought leader, he is set to steer PIDE into a world-class think tank and academic institution, distinguished by its ability to shape Pakistan’s socio-economic development and contribute to domestic and global policy discourse.

The government the other day issued a notification regarding the appointment of Dr Nadeem Javaid, a distinguished economist and academic, as the VC of the PIDE for a five-year term.

“This appointment has been approved by the President of Pakistan, who serves as the Patron of PIDE, under Section 8(1) of the PIDE Act, 2010. Dr Javaid will serve in this role for a period of five years, under the maximum SPPS-I scale,” according to news release by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPD&SI).

In line with the Establishment Division’s notification, the MPD&SI has issued directives to facilitate the formal appointment process, including the submission of a medical fitness report and charge assumption report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics PIDE VC Dr Nadeem Javaid

Comments

200 characters

Nadeem Javaid takes charge as PIDE VC for five-year term

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories