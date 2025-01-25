Urs of Shahbaz Qalandar: DC Hyderabad reviews arrangements

HYDERABAD: To ensure seamless and secure arrangements for the upcoming 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA), Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon chaired a high-level meeting at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Taluka Sehwan Sharif District Jamshoro.

The meeting was attended by a various officials, including Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro/Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Changa, SSP Special Branch Hyderabad Aamir Abbas Shah, Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan and Secretary Mela Committee Muhammad Waqas Malook, Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan Dr. Moinuddin Siddiqui, DHO Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Hameed Khunhar,, DSP Sehwan Ahmed Bakhsh Rahujo, and Khadim Qalandar Faqir Mumtaz Ali Mangi.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon emphasized that over 2 million devotees are expected to converge on Sehwan Sharif during the Urs, and it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that the event is observed with utmost reverence and tranquillity.

To achieve this objective, the Commissioner announced that a comprehensive security plan has been devised, which includes the deployment of 4,000 police personnel, installation of CCTV cameras, and imposition of Section 144 to prohibit bathing in Aral Wah and Danstar Wah.

In addition, the Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all necessary facilities, including cleanliness, healthcare, and electricity, are provided to the devotees. He also instructed the Local Government Department to ensure that Sehwan city is cleaned and sanitized before the Urs.

Furthermore, the Commissioner announced that a health emergency will be imposed in Sehwan during the Urs, and health department staff and medicines will be available 24/7.

