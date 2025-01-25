AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
January 25, 2025

Criticality of FDI in economic development

Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 07:17am

As our nation navigates the path to economic growth, the role of foreign investment cannot be overstated. Foreign direct investment (FDI) injects crucial capital, technology, and expertise into our economy, propelling growth across various sectors.

The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been instrumental in fostering trust among foreign investors.

Pakistan’s real estate market is quite a lucrative market for domestic as well as international investors and we have seen that many key foreign players have entered into the real estate industry Pakistan to bring new projects of international standard, such as the Eighteen housing project and the one recently announced by British investment group One Homes in student housing market, underscore the potential for significant economic benefits.

However, while welcoming such initiatives, it is imperative to streamline regulatory processes to attract more foreign investment in this critical sector.

It is disheartening to see how some players exploit their political or bureaucratic influence to perpetrate fraudulent housing schemes, defrauding hard-earned savings of citizens.

This underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight and regulation. International players bring in not only capital but also stringent ethical standards and transparency, which can revolutionize the sector.

Government must prioritize enhancing facilitation and oversight mechanisms to distinguish genuine investments from fraudulent activities. Which will not only stimulate economic growth but also ensure sustainable development and counter trust deficit from overseas Pakistanis.

Abid Saeed (Islamabad)

