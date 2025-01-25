AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

PPP not consulted on PECA Bill: Governor Punjab

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has called for promoting sports activities in educational institutions rather than politics of violence. Sports inculcate positive qualities in the youth.

“Despite being the coalition partner, the PPP is not being consulted over important issues,” the governor said during a meeting with a delegation of young wrestlers at the Governor House Lahore. The governor maintained that the PPP was not taken into confidence on the PECA Act. He said that big decisions and projects are initiated individually.

He said that our traditional sport of wrestling is the identity of Pakistan and the wrestlers associated with this sport have brought glory to the country and the nation many times at the international level. He said that it is heartening to see that the wrestlers of today are proudly upholding the illustrious legacy of their predecessors.

The governor said that there is a need to promote wrestling and develop arenas so that a healthy society can be formed. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party has always developed sports fields for the youth. He said that sports bring out various positive qualities in the society including tolerance, patience, and discipline. He said that it is very important to encourage people associated with sports at all levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

