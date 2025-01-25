AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.5%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
MLCF 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
OGDC 211.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
PAEL 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.8%)
PPL 181.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
SEARL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.06%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (9.73%)
SYM 19.18 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (9.79%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2025 01:13am

RAMALLAH: An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near the West Bank town of Qabatiya killed two people, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday, the fourth day of a large-scale Israeli operation in the nearby city of Jenin launched after the truce in Gaza.

The Israeli military said an air strike had hit a vehicle with what it said was a “terrorist cell” inside but gave no further details.

The military has been carrying out a major operation in Jenin aiming to crack down on Palestinian groups it says are backed by Iran, launched just two days after a ceasefire took effect in the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in the operation, Palestinian health officials said, including two claimed by the armed wing of Hamas. The Israeli military said it had also arrested 20 wanted suspects and seized weapons.

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills two in south

Armoured bulldozers and diggers have demolished houses and dug up roads in the crowded refugee camp adjacent to Jenin, a major centre of armed groups, where thousands of people have left their homes.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said he was deeply concerned about the use of unlawful lethal force and said the Jenin operation raised serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate force.

Fighting in Gaza has halted for the start of a six-week first phase of a ceasefire backed by the United States.

Israeli officials say the operation in Jenin is part of a multifront war against an axis of groups in the West Bank, southern Lebanon and Yemen.

Palestinian Health Ministry Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israeli drone strike

Comments

200 characters

Israeli drone strike kills two in major ongoing West Bank operation

Pakistan, World Bank agree to expedite implementation of Dasu Hydropower Project

PM Shehbaz forms Special Task Force to combat human trafficking

Oil prices flat, set for weekly drop as Trump touts energy policy

SBP likely to deliver sixth straight rate cut to revive economy

MNA Junaid Akbar unanimously elected PAC chairman

Pakistani journalism body criticises new law regulating social media

KSE-100 closes 843 points higher as late-session selling trims half of intra-day gains

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs289,600 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories