Lebanon says Israeli strike kills two in south

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said two people were killed in the south on Friday in an Israeli strike that the military said targeted a Hezbollah weapons truck.

The strike came despite a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the group, which came into effect on November 27.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency said “an Israeli drone targeted a car in Tayr Dibba”, a village near the coastal city of Tyre some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Israeli border.

The health ministry said two people were killed in the strike.

A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that a rocket launcher was hit and several munitions had exploded.

The Israeli military said it struck a truck carrying weapons for Hezbollah.

“Several terrorists were identified loading a truck with weapons used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, adding that an Israeli “aircraft struck the weapons on the vehicle in order to eliminate the threat”.

The strike came with little more than a fortnight left to complete the implementation of the November ceasefire.

Under the terms of the deal, Hezbollah is to dismantle its remaining military infrastructure in the south and pull its forces back north of the Litani River, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon accused Israel on Saturday of a “flagrant violation” of the Security Council resolution which forms the basis of the ceasefire.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that the group’s patience with Israeli violations could run out before the January 26 implementation deadline.