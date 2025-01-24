AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.21%)
FFL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
FLYNG 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.19%)
HUBC 132.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.1%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PAEL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.59%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.3%)
PRL 41.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 109.78 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.75%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.16 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (7.63%)
SYM 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.75%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,190 Increased By 145.1 (1.2%)
BR30 36,663 Increased By 83.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,877 Increased By 838.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,105 Increased By 310.9 (0.87%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AKBL (Askari Bank Limited) 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.73%

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2025 02:07pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Askari Bank Limited has appointed Zia Ijaz as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term.

The bank disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“This is to inform you that the BoD of Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) in its meeting held on Friday, January 24, 2025 has decided to appoint Zia Ijaz, as President & CEO of Askari Bank Limited for a term of three years,” read the notice.

AKBL shared that the appointment is subject to clearance of Ijaz’s Fit and Proper Test (FPT) from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations in this regard.

Askari Bank leads development of Pakistan’s first cashless ecosystem for housing societies

“The BoD has also placed on record their appreciation for the valuable contribution and the services rendered by Saleem Anwar as Acting President & CEO of the bank who will continue to hold this position till joining of Zia Ijaz,” it added.

Incorporated as a public limited company in Pakistan in 1991, AKBL, the subsidiary of Fauji Foundation, offers conventional, corporate, Islamic, consumer, and agricultural banking services through its wide network of 560 branches and sub-branches across the country.

As per the bank’s latest financial results, the bank posted a profit after tax of Rs14.02 billion in the first nine months of 2024. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank clocked in at Rs9.68.

PSX President KSE 100 index KSE Askari Bank Limited banking sectors banking industry KSE 100 companies CEOs Ijaz Zia

Comments

200 characters

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices set to end week lower on Trump’s energy policies

$20bn CPF an indicative figure: World Bank

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Read more stories