AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

BR Web Desk Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 04:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained the title of the World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024, reaching nearly 9.5 billion passengers from around the world, announced the Airports Council International (ACI) World on Monday.

The emirate has maintained this spot in 2023 and 2024 in the ACI ranking.

London followed in second place, followed by Korea, Singapore, and Amsterdam. Paris Istanbul, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Doha rounded off the top 10.

10 years in a row: Dubai International Airport named world’s busiest

“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines,” ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci was quoted as saying in a press release issued by ACI on Monday.

“These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity. As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.”

Global traffic

Preliminary figures suggest that the 2024 global total passengers are close to 5 billion, representing an increase of 9% from 2023 or a gain of 3.8% from pre-pandemic levels (2019), added the press release.

The Top 10 busiest airports, representing 9% of global traffic (855 million passengers), witnessed a gain of 8.8% from 2023 and a gain of 8.4% vis-à-vis their 2019 results (789 million pax in 2019).

Among global traffic rankings, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport defended its top position, followed by Dubai International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Moving forward, key challenges such as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and capacity constraints are expected to increasingly shape the industry’s trajectory, added ACI.

MENA Dubai DXB

Comments

200 characters

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Read more stories